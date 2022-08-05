Silver Shoals Baptist Church will hold revival Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 15-17 at 7 p.m.
Pastor Kenneth Barrett will be the guess speaker.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.