Silver Shoals Baptist Church will hold a special singing on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. Special singers will be the band Georgia. Come out and worship with us. Everyone is invited. A love offering will be taken up during the singing.
***
Mark your calendars, come on out and join us for a Bingo Benefit for Kacey Reynolds’ Cancer Treatment Fund on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Homer Fire Department. The event is hosted by Debbie Reems. Admission is $10 per bingo card and also includes a pinto bean supper. There will be a 50/50 raffle and donations will be excepted.
***
Happy birthday to: Beth Gooch, Sarah Carlan, Johnny Irvin, Marcia Ayers, Tim Harper, Cooper Todd, Carson Todd, Lexxi Gollhuir, Katlin Watkins, Brently Brown, Pamela Hardigree, Butch Jones, Mandy Dale, Gatlin Boswell, Terry Daily and Bobby Redmon.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
