Mia Simpson of Baldwin, is one of 16 students from the University of North Georgia (UNG) who recently earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, a grant program that enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and gain skills critical to U.S. national security and economic competitiveness.
Due to global travel restrictions instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilman is allowing students who had summer and/or fall study abroad start dates to defer programs to start in January and beyond. Gilman is also allowing some recipients to use their funding for virtual programs.
Simpson planned to study in Bulgaria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.