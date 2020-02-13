Linda Simpson, senior at Banks County High School was recently named to the dean's list at Oglethorpe University. To earn Dean’s List status students must achieve at least a 3.50 term grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
Simpson named to Oglethorpe University's Fall 2019 Dean's List
