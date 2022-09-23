A special music worship service will be held on Sunday, September 25, at Damascus Baptist Church.
A special music worship service will be held on Sunday, September 25, at Damascus Baptist Church.
Connie Perry and Friends will be the guest vocalists.
The singing service will begin at 11 a.m.
The public is cordially invited to come and enjoy the praise and fellowship, organizers state.
Damascus Baptist Church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer.
The pastor is Johnny Stone.
