Six people were arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Dwight Brandon Wood, 39, 71 Hale Drive, Maysville, battery.
•Olivia Lynn Brown, 26, 139 Riverbend Lane, Commerce, hit and run.
•Wade Stewart Bolton, 21, 136 Walnut Street, Commerce, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, 34, 4575 Apple Valley Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance and no registration.
•Johnny Coleman Thompson III, 27, 5490 Yonah Homer Road, Alto, false imprisonment.
•Gabriel Felix Jr., 27, 129 Santa Fe Way, Demorest, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
