The Banks County Sheriff's Office made six arrests last week, including the following:
•William Mark Bagwell, 57, 1364 Clarks Creek Road, Martin, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 32, 163 Pless Drive, Alto, theft by taking, probation violation, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 36, 1910 Highway 51 South, Homer, simple battery, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and aggravated stalking.
•Patrick Lamon Buffington, 34, 823 Highway 63, Commerce, criminal attempt to commit a felony and public intoxication.
•Patrick S. Foyah, 44, 151 Century Drive, Apartment 111-A, Greenville, S.C., tail light violation, improper passing of emergency vehicle, DUI and possession of cocaine.
•Justin William Staples, 29, 3001 Highway 326, Commerce, battery.
