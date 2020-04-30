Six arrests were reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Jessie Wayne Gee, 35, 211 McClure Road, Gillsville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•Joseph Levy Hodges, 23, 411 Hunters Ridge Road, Nicholson, party to a crime.
•Joshua Thompson, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration and theft by taking.
•Marvin Oliver Norton, 56, 2189 County Line Road, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and loitering and prowling.
•Daniel William Cook, 25, 735 Flat Rock Road, Baldwin, terroristic threats and acts.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, 33, 145 Bernice Drive, Bogart, simple battery.
