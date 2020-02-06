Six arrests were made recently by the Baldwin Police Department.
Those charged were:
•Gavino Antonio Cristobal Perez, 21, 44 Booker Street, Asheville, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and windshield violation.
•Nathaniel Shaun Bowers, 41, 405 Golf Course Road, Demorest, DUI and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Robert Deandre Handberry, 47, 3697 Rock Quarry Circle, Toccoa, operating an unregistered vehicle, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and no license.
•Paul Martin Ables, 37, 120 Heritage Garden Drive, Cornelia, battery and cruelty to children.
•Edwin Gustavo Perez, 27, 3355 Lenox Road, Atlanta, move over violation, driving without a valid license and safety belt violation.
•Stephen Anthony Lawrence, 34, 1213 Polk Crossing, McDonough, DUI, spotlight violation and windshield violation.
INCIDENTS
Recent incident reports included:
•battery at a Walden Street address.
