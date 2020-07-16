Six people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Jerry Thomas Smallwood, 56, 220 Gillsville Lake Road, Gillsville, aggravated stalking.
•Billie June Levigne, 53, 294 Mt. Creek Drive, Maysville, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, unlawful crossing guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, possession of a schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
•Shirley Ann Walls, 52, 132 Loggins Lane, Commerce, 52, 132 Loggins Lane, Commerce sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
•Randy Lee Snyder, 36, 102 Duplex Drive, Homer, disorderly conduct, interference with government property and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Sarko Nawzad Sarko Fatah, 29, 189 Forrester Road, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Selena Ann McClary, 56, 122 Crown Point Drive, Cornelia, 56, Cornelia, DUI.
