Six Banks County residents graduated from the University of North Georgia during the spring 2021 commencement ceremony.
They included:
•Chandler Bennett, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
•Kimberly Gonzalez Zavala, Baldwin, Associate of Arts.
•Genna Langford, Homer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
•Tania Morales, Baldwin, Associate of Arts, With Distinction.
•Alejandro Paramo, Baldwin, Associate of Arts.
•Deyci Vallejo, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science.
