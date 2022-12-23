Kinsley Smith of Homer was among the more than 200 students who graduated from Piedmont University on Dec. 9.
"Congratulations to all of our graduates and their families, friends, and supporters. Graduation is a life-changing milestone. We are proud to welcome you to the Piedmont alumni family," said President James F. Mellichamp.
The class included 202 graduates. Sixty-one students received undergraduate degrees, 37 received graduate degrees, 98 received Education Specialist degrees, and six received Doctor of Education degrees.
In addition to the Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees, degrees conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Arts, and Master of Business Administration.
Graduates represented six states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.
The guest speaker during the ceremony was Leslie Jones, assistant professor of education at Piedmont and the 2022 recipient of the Vulcan Materials Company Teaching Excellence Award for her dedication and commitment to teaching as well as campus leadership.
The ceremony was the last conducted by Mellichamp, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The Piedmont University Board of Trustees has selected former State University System of Florida Chancellor Marshall Criser as Mellichamp's successor.
