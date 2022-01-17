Snow fell across Banks County on Sunday to the delight of children who headed outdoors with sleds to enjoy the wintery weather. The winter weather did lead to power outages, with Jackson Electric reporting over 14,000 in its coverage area, which includes Banks County. Most of the power had been restored by Monday. Slick roads were also reported with people being advised to stay home. Monday was already a school holiday and many businesses were also already scheduled to be closed in observation of Martin Luther Jr. Day.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.