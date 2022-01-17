Snow fell across Banks County on Sunday to the delight of children who headed outdoors with sleds to enjoy the wintery weather. The winter weather did lead to power outages, with Jackson Electric reporting over 14,000 in its coverage area, which includes Banks County. Most of the power had been restored by Monday. Slick roads were also reported with people being advised to stay home. Monday was already a school holiday and many businesses were also already scheduled to be closed in observation of Martin Luther Jr. Day.
Snow blankets Banks County
Angie Gary
