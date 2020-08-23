The Lady Leopards defeated the Stephens County Indians 3-2 last Thursday, August 20.
An early lead helped the Leopards start strong with a fielder’s choice by Lindsay Crawford in the second inning. Two runs were scored in the second inning.
Lindsey Crawford also led things off on the rubber for the Leopards. She allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Madison Cronic hit her third homerun of the season when she went deep in the third inning.
Cronic and Shelby Speed racked up multiple hits for the Leopards. Cronic’s hitting was on fire for the game as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double and a single. Speed also showed her hitting strength, when she went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.
COMING UP
Leopards hope to continue the winning streak as they face a tough schedule this week with East Hall on Aug. 25, Newton County and GMC on Aug. 28 and finish the week with Johnson and ECI on the Aug. 29.
Region play will begin September 10 when the Leopards face rival Union for the first game of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.