Vehicle registrations that expire between March 16, 2020, and May 14, 2020, have been extended through May 15, 2020.
This extension applies to all annual registrations, including personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles registered in the International Registration Plan (IRP) and Temporary Operating Permits (TOPs) issued at the time of a vehicle purchase. Registrations that expired before March 16, 2020, do not qualify for this extension.
