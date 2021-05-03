The Jefferson City School System hosted its own version of the Special Olympics on Friday, April 30.
To celebrate their Jefferson Dragon athletes, students participated in a “send off” from the JHS Performing Arts Center where they were then escorted to Memorial Stadium for a fun-filled day.
JHS student volunteers partnered with student athletes to participate in events, including baseball, football, soccer, cheer and other carnival-style games. There was even a “luau” themed dance party upstairs at the field house.
"The generous support of numerous business partners, local churches, and the community made this event possible," organizers stated. "We are so proud of our students as they competed like champions throughout the day! A link to the “send off” can be accessed on the Jefferson City Schools YouTube channel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.