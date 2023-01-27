The Banks County Board of Education recognized the district winners of the school year during the January board of education meeting.
After a very tough and competitive spelling bee, William Markert emerged as the winner of the district competition. Markert is an eighth grader at Banks County Middle School.
The district runner-up was fourth grader Madeline Chandler. Chandler is a student in Dr. Fuschetti and Mrs. Lord’s class.
The district spelling bee had 10 students compete for the title. They included: Madeline Chandler, Elis Humphries, Jackson Chapman, Addison Vitug, Damien McDonald, Delilah Murray, Eli Duncan, Krish Patel, Bailey Baker and William Markert.
