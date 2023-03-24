Battle Born Wrestling came home with four medals from AAU Georgia Kids Championships in Kingsland on March 11.
"They all wrestled hard against kids from Georgia and Florida," leaders state. "Way to finish up the season!"
Those who placed were:
•Finn Hanley, 4th-5th grade, 85 lb, 3rd place.
•Garrett Tacto, 2nd-3rd grade, 62 lb, 3rd place.
•Wyatt Jarrard, K-1st 56 lb, put out in blood round.
•Evan Ventrice, K-1st 51lb, 4th place.
•Waylon Jarrard, 2nd-3rd grade, 85 lb, 2nd place.
