Battle Born wrestling had the novice wrestlers participating in the Mountain View Novice tournament and the 706 Novice tournament.
"They did awesome, and brought back lots of hardware," leaders state.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 8:26 am
Placements at the Mountain View Novice were:Rhett Bishop, third place; Jackson Coholich, second place; Cohen Wagoner, first place; Leiland York, second place; Wyatt Bishop, second place; Jax Baker, second place; and Colton Bishop, third place.
Placements in the 706 Novice were: Kasen Ward, second place; Scarlett Slaton, third place; and Evan Ventrice, second place.
TACTO
On January 20th, Garrett Tacto, son of Battle Born wrestling’s head coach Brian Tacto, traveled to Tulsa, Okla., to compete in the Tulsa Nationals. "He wrestled against some tough competition, and it was a great learning experience," leaders state. "Tacto can’t wait for the next experience!"
