Banks County Battle Born Wrestling has been busy the last few weeks, bringing home awards from several local competitions.
On New Year’s Eve, Battle Born participated in our first duels tournament (Guerrilla Elementary Duels) at Cass High School. Battle Born entered two teams, placing third and fourth.
On Saturday, January 7, the team had three kids participate in the South Georgia Classic Battle for the Belt tournament in Valdosta. They were:
•Knox Venable – 6u – 43lb – 3rd place
•Rhett Bishop – 6u – 49lb
•Evan Ventrice – 6u – 52lb – 3rd place
Also, on Saturday, January 7, Slater Milford and Garrett Tacto participated in AAU Nationals Music City Brawl in Franklin, TN. Tacto brought home fourth in 11u – 60lb & 6th in 9u 60lb. Slater fell one match short of medaling in 11u – 65lb 32 man bracket.
On Sunday, January 8, the team had six kids participate in the Oconee Novice tournament in Watkinsville where every single kid came home with a medal. They include:
•Jackson Coholich – 8u – 42-48lb – 1st place
•Abraham Gribble – 8u – 73-79lb – 3rd place
•Cohen Wagoner – 10u – 64lb – 2nd place
•Wyatt Bishop – 10u – 70lb – 3rd place
•Scarlett Slaton – 10u – 73-76lb – 4th place
•Rylan Massey – 12u – 61-65lb – 1st place
