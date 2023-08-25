The Banks County Middle School Lady Leopards split the doubleheader this weekend with the Jefferson Dragons.
The next game for the Lady Leopards is Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Commerce Middle School.
The Lady Leopards took the first game 6-4. Londyn Rylee, Marley McDaniel, Ruth Cote, Annie Murray and Drew Maney led the way with a couple of hits and RBIs.
The Lady Leopards were winning in the second game 1-0 when Jefferson hit a double to tie the game. The game went into extra innings, and Jefferson took the game with a score of 3-2.
Ruth Cote led the way with the RBIs.
