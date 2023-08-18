The Banks County Middle School softball team secured its first win of the season against North Hall Middle School this past Tuesday.
The Leopards started out amazing by taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The Trojans rallied back but the Leopards stood strong and put up some cushion runs. The Leopards took the 7-3 win.
