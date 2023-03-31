A recap of the Banks County Middle School spring sports includes the following.
GOLF
Coach Andrew Hardy states that both teams are off to a great start this season. The boys' team has started the season with a 4-1, and the girls are close behind with a 3-2 record.
"Their hard work and passion for the game are paying off with each match," said Hardy.
TRACK AND FIELD
Track and Field Team Members are off to a dominating season with a great performance at their Quad Meet at Rabun County last week. The team competed against Rabun County, Franklin County, and Tallulah Falls.
Top performers included:
•Marleigh Dale - First place in the Discus and Shot Put (Marleigh has broken the school records in both events this season).
•Callie Whitlock - First place in the 400m dash and the 100m hurdles.
•Karson Porter - Second place in the 100m hurdles.
•Taylor Mapp - Second place in the Discus.
•Jabe Andrews - Second place in the 100m hurdles.
Girls 4X100m relay - 2nd place (Peyton Gaylor, Alyssa Bonds, Rylee Hebb, Payton Roberts).
BASEBALL
This season, the baseball team consisted of 6th and 7th graders. "It took some time for the team to find its way. However, once the team got their confidence, things began to click," stated Coach Cayman Brooks. Several players contributed to the team's success and will have a promising future. Brooks added that the group is a "scrappy bunch of ball players, and the team battled in every game down to the last out."
He is confident that the hard work and character built during this season will carry on to the next season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Leopards Soccer Team had several top scorers this season, including Addy Kate Bennett, Bailey Baker, and Landry Gilmer (the first 6th grader in recent BCMS history to score).
"We had six players this year, brand new to the sport," stated Coach Sarah Preza. "We dedicated the season to learning fundamentals, developing leadership, and growing confidence. We might not have had a season of recorded wins. Still, our captains, Bailey Baker, Annabelle Wofford, Saydee Romero, Riley Latham, and Isabella Gary, had a season of outstanding leadership. We have also had some individual wins of learning a new formation, a new position, and growing the love of the beautiful game that has truly turned this developmental season into one full of hunger and determination to keep improving for the next season."
BOYS SOCCER
The BCMS boys' soccer team heads into next week with a three-game winning streak and a 4-1-5 season.
Coach Ricky Williamson believes this is one of the most talented teams he has coached.
"This group of student-athletes is one of the best groups I have coached in my four seasons at BCMS," he said. "We have nine 6th-graders, eight 7th-graders, and six 8th-graders. The program can finish the 2023 season at .500 if we win two out of three of our last games. We have also heard that the group coming up after this one is also very talented."
The team will face East Jackson Middle School this week and celebrate 8th grade Recognition Night.
