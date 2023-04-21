Banks County Middle School track and field results from the last two meets are listed below.
Those who placed at the March 22 meet verses Rabun County, East Jackson, Tallulah Falls and Lanier Christian include the following:
•Kya Lone - 2nd place 100m.
•Zariah Hill - 1st place 400m.
•Marleigh Dale - 1st place Shot Put and 1st Place Discus.
•Taylor Mapp - 2nd place Discus.
•Jacob Jaros - 2nd Place 400m, 2nd Place 800m.
•Jabe Andrews - 2nd Place 100 Hurdles.
•Micah Ward - 2nd Place Shot Put, 2nd Place Discus.
Those who placed on March 28 verses Commerce and Athens Christian include the following:
•Kya Lone - 2nd Place 100m, 1st Place 4x100.
•Payton Roberts - 3rd Place 100m, 3rd Place 200m.
•Zariah Hill - 2nd Place 200m, 2nd Place 400m.
•Callie Whitlock - 1st Place 400m, 1st Place 4x100.
•Annie Davis - 1st Place 1600m.
•Karson Porter - 1st Place 4x100.
•Kaitlyn Payne - 1st Place 4x100.
•Marleigh Dale - 1st Place Discus, 1st Place Shot Put.
•Taylor Mapp - 2nd Place Discus.
•Jacob Jaros - 1st Place 800m.
•Jabe Andrews - 1st Place 100 Hurdles, 1st Place 300 Hurdles.
•Mark Grier - 3rd Place Discus.
•Micah Ward - 3rd Place Shot Put.
