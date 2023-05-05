The Banks County Middle School Track and Field team continues to dominate this season with season records at the state meet held at Parkview High School.
Several athletes participated in the event. Eighth-grader Marleigh Dale had a podium finish of third place in the Shot Put (39'6"), breaking her school record.
