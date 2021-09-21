Atlanta Dragway hosted the penultimate Summit Series Bracket Race on Saturday (Sept. 18) featuring races in nine different classes, including the three junior classes.
The event also saw the crowning of five track champions: Russell Haskins – Sportsman; Jonah Duggar – Jr. Street; Tim Sutton – Box Motorcycle; Randy Barnett – No-Box Motorcycle; Joshua McDaniel – 10-12 Jr. Dragster.
Haskins and his 2018 Ford Mustang wrapped up the championship by defeating Chad Brewer in the finals. Brewer piloted the late Dicky Forrester’s 1968 Chevy Camaro. Haskins ran an 11.700 ET on an 11.67 dial-in, while Brewer ran an 11.582 ET on an 11.58 dial-in.
Duggar also drove a Mustang to the 2021 track championship. He pushed his 2000 Mustang past Stephens Skelton’s 2000 Chevy truck in the Jr. Street division finals. Duggar ran a 9.11 ET on a 9.66 dial-in, besting Skelton’s 11.108 ET on an 11.00 dial-in.
Sutton rode his 1989 Suzuki to the Box Motorcycle Championship, defeating Brian Wilson and his 1990 Suzuki. Sutton ran a 5.656 ET on a 5.70 sial-in, beating Wilson’s 7.532 ET on a 7.45 dial-in.
Barnett won his No-Box Motorcycle Championship on a 2005 Suzuki. He ran a 9.534 ET on a 9.50 dial-in to defeat Allen Hitt and his 2018 Kawasaki. Hitt ran a 10.204 on a 10.00 dial-in.
McDaniel won the 10-12 Jr. Dragster Division title in one of the closest races of the day. He ran an 8.939 on an 8.91 dial-in to beat Josiah Varner who ran an 8.988 on an 8.98 dial-in
OTHER RESULTS
The Super Pro division final came down to father-and-son racers Jerry Brown and Robby Brown, both driving 2000 Chevy S-10 pickups. Robby got the better of his father, though because he had to reset his box, the official stats show that he ran much slower than Jerry who completed the rin with a 6.279 ET on a 6.29 dial-in.
In the winner circle, Robby thanked his father for giving him the opportunity to drive the truck, and his wife Michele for “not killing him” when he said he was going to start racing again.
•Pro Division: Austin Smith def. James Noel. Smith ran a 6.215 on a 6.20 dial-in; Noel ran a 6.755 on a 6.77 dial-in.
•5-9 Jr. Dragster: Kate Ward def. Aaron Kennedy. Ward ran a 12.058 ET on a 12.03 dial-in; Kennedy ran a 12.044 ET on a 12.00 dial-in.
•13-17 Jr. Dragster: Grace Varner def. Hannah LIndsey. Varner ran an 8.011 ET on a 7.94 dial-in; Lindsey ran an 8.016 ET on a 7.98 dial-in.
