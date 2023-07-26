The Banks County Recreation Department hosted the second annual Goss Got Game Basketball camp led by Coach AJ Goss last week to help the children in the community improve their basketball skills while providing a space for the students to have fun.

Sneakers squeaked on the gym floor as the students ran their drills. On both sides of the court, basketballs swooshed through the hoops at the excitement of the young trainees. A smile spread across the face of a student who made a successful shot for her practice team, high-fiving her friends while preparing their positions on the court to keep the lead.

