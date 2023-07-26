The Banks County Recreation Department hosted the second annual Goss Got Game Basketball camp led by Coach AJ Goss last week to help the children in the community improve their basketball skills while providing a space for the students to have fun.
Sneakers squeaked on the gym floor as the students ran their drills. On both sides of the court, basketballs swooshed through the hoops at the excitement of the young trainees. A smile spread across the face of a student who made a successful shot for her practice team, high-fiving her friends while preparing their positions on the court to keep the lead.
In the midst of the exercises and practice games, Coach Goss acts as both mentor and leader, instructing the students through their drills and communicating the goals of the exercises while also jumping in with the students when difficulties arise.
Coach Goss has been working in the North Georgia area for the past few years as a coach and mentor to students of all ages. After high school, Goss signed to play basketball for the University of the Virgin Islands Buccaneers. Later, Goss coached college basketball and played semi-professionally, but he had a strong desire to give back to the North Georgia community.
Now, Goss runs his own training organization aptly named Goss Got Game with the goal of fostering player development and leading in community outreach. However, Goss’s biggest goal isn’t just to grow students into better players.
“My biggest goal is for them to have fun,” Goss said. “Of course, I want them to also learn from me and other college coaches and to build their craft, but we also want to create a space for kids to just come and be kids.”
Students were seen carrying prizes and wearing Goss Got Game T-shirts after the camp on Tuesday, all of which Goss contributed to the program. A portion of the proceeds for the camp will also be given back to the Banks County Recreation Department to invest in similar programs.
Goss also believes that the children of the community need an outlet to express themselves, and hopes that the participants of the basketball camp are able to find that through the program.
“Programs like this are important because a lot of kids are stuck in their shells, and we have a lot of shy kids out here,” Goss explained. “Things like this allow kids to come out and enjoy themselves while learning to grow as players who love the game of basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.