Levi Morris, a 9-year-old motocross racer from Homer, will compete the upcoming Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. This is one of the most elite races across all of amateur motocross.
“He’s worked really hard for this, but he loves it,” said Amanda Morris, Levi’s mother. “Anybody that races amateur, this is the biggest event they can do.”
Morris began racing motocross approximately two years ago and has since “made it a part of his daily life,” according to Amanda, who said her son practices for hours each week on his two tracks at home.
Morris's accomplishments include finishing third in February at the Southeast Area Qualifier in Elizabeth City, N.C. He then qualified for the South Central Youth Regional in Conroe, Tex. and finished fifth.
Morris will be one of 42 riders in his age group to compete for the amateur title at the Loretta Lynn Ranch.
“It makes his family proud to watch him succeed at this,” Amanda said. “There’s no stopping him. He’s fearless independent and fast. It’s always a mother’s prayer to keep him safe.”
