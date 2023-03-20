The Leopards Tennis team went up against Fellowship Christian, Commerce, and Athens Academy this week. The Leopards won their non-region match against the Commerce Tigers, but lost against the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the Athens Academy Spartans.
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: Girls 4-1 (L), Boys 4-1 (L)
The Leopards met the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Tuesday on the home courts for their next region title matchup. The team fought hard on the court, but they were unable to overcome the Paladins. Both the boys and girls teams finished with a team score of 4-1.
First Singles Addison Hoard and Sam Ledford won their singles matches against their Fellowship Christian opponents.
Hoard lost her first set with a score of 3-6, but came back in the second set with a score of 6-1. Her final set was a close one as she reached a score of 10 before her opponent with a final set score of 10-8.
Ledford also left the court with a win against his Paladin opponent with another close call. He won his first set with a score of 6-2, but his opponent was persistent and came back with a score of 2-6. Ledford also beat his opponent with a mere two point difference with a score of 10-8 in the last set.
VS COMMERCE: Girls 3-2 (W), Boys 4-1 (W)
The Leopards met across-town rival Commerce on Wednesday on the home courts. Both the girls and boys’ teams left that night with another collective win under their belts as the girls won three out of five matches and the boys won four out of five matches.
First Single Addison Hoard came back once again to beat her opponent, this time in two sets. Hoard scored 6-3 in the first set and 6-2 in the second set.
Second Single Carlie Butler and Third Single Nevaeh Appell also won their matches against Commerce. Butler won her match in two sets with a score of 6-4 in the first set and 6-2 in the second. Appell also won her match with a close first set score of 7-5 and a second set score of 6-1.
On the boys side, First Single Sam Ledford gained another win with a perfect 6-0 score in the first set and 6-3 in the second. Third Single Mason Bond also won his match with a first set score of 6-3 and a very close second set score of 8-6.
The boys doubles teams also won their matches. First Doubles team Cooper White and Lane Seahorn played two sets and scored 6-1 in each. Second Doubles team Drew Daniel and Tristan Eklund played a close first set, winning with 7-6. In the second set, they took the win with a score of 6-4.
VS ATHENS ACADEMY: Girls 4-1 (L), Boys 5-0 (L)
The Leopards met their last opponent of the week, the Athens Academy Spartans, at home for another tough regional matchup on Thursday. The girls lost with a team score of 4-1, and the boys team lost with a final score of 5-0.
Addison Hoard was the only Leopard to emerge victorious from the matchup with two successful sets. Her first set against her Spartan opponent ended with a very close score of 7-5 in her favor. She earned the victory in the second set with a score of 6-2.
The Leopards will be competing against the Jefferson Dragons at home on Monday, March 20. On Tuesday. March 21, the team will be traveling to Lilburn to go up against their next region opponent, the Providence Christian Storm. On Thursday, March 23, the Leopards will be celebrating senior night on the home court and competing against their next region opponent, the East Jackson Eagles.
