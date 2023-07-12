The Banks County Recreation Department has several camps and special events coming up in the next month. The schedule of upcoming events includes the following:
•Banks County Athletic Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 15, at recr3eation department. “Gently used” athletic equipment can be traded.
•Speed and Agility Camp, 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at recreation department. Camp is for ages 6 to 17.
Those who attend are asked to bring water and cleats. For more information, email avetter.banks.ga.us or call 469-258-1123.
•Back to School Skate Party, 7 to 9 p.m., July 21, at Skate-A-Rama, 652 Hospital Road, Commerce.
•Basketball Camp, July 17-18, at the recreation department. For ages 7 to 13, hours will be 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. For ages 14 to 18, hours will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $55. For more information, contact A.J. Goss at 469-258-1123.
•Curly and Textured Hair Care workshop, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 28, at Banks County Senior Center. 20 spots are available. For more information, email avetter@co.banks.ga.us.
