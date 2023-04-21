Tennis All Region nominations from Banks County High School include the following:
•Player of the Year: Addison Hoard
•Girls First Team All-Region
Doubles: Lexie Koochel and Taylor Suggs
•Girls Second Team All-Region
Singles: Carlie Butler
Doubles: Allaryce Appell
•Honorable Mention: Nevaeh Appell
•Boys First Team All-Region
Singles: Sam Ledford
•Boys Second Team All-Region
Singles: Mason Bond
Honorable Mention: Martin Suggs
