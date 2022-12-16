Banks County Middle School wrestlers have set the standard this season with a record of 3-1.

"The team is anchored by Micah Ward, Kevin Bailey, and Rhett Devane," stated varsity coach Kasey Hanley. "We have some promising talent that is advancing pretty quickly. The team's record is 3-1, and most tournaments have been individual. We picked up wins over Habersham, Gainesville, and Madison in duals."

