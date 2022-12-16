Banks County Middle School wrestlers have set the standard this season with a record of 3-1.
"The team is anchored by Micah Ward, Kevin Bailey, and Rhett Devane," stated varsity coach Kasey Hanley. "We have some promising talent that is advancing pretty quickly. The team's record is 3-1, and most tournaments have been individual. We picked up wins over Habersham, Gainesville, and Madison in duals."
Hanley also added the team has several promising wrestlers, such as Kylar Alexander and Braden Patrick.
Seventh grader Rhett Devane currently has eight wins in his season.
"Wrestling not only helps me on the mat but also helps me in the classroom with my mindset and mentality,"Devane said. "It also helps with confidence, patience, and discipline. If you stay positive and give everything you got, it gets you places."
Patrick, a three-sport athlete and eighth grader, commented, "I love how wrestling is like a family. We all have each other's back. Our role as eighth graders is to work hard to help everyone on the team."
Patrick added, "Playing a sport allows me to meet people and make friends, and when you win a match, it is like winning the lottery."
Kyler Alexander, one of the team's sixth graders, stated he has enjoyed being a part of the wrestling program this season.
"My teammates encourage me every practice, and I always look forward to it," he said. "I wouldn't say I like running, but when we do live wrestling, that is when it gets fun. Wrestling teaches you so many things, and you have to have discipline. If you don't do the things in the classroom, it affects the whole team."
The middle school also joins the varsity wrestling for practices and often uses the team's energy to motivate them.
"We look up to the varsity players," Alexander said. "We want to be like them; Angel Cruz is one of our role models. We watch their moves to become better wrestlers."
Alexander said, "Coach Hanley and Gardner are the best coaches, and we have learned so much from them."
The team also receives help from Coach Kip Burt from Banks County Middle School.
"It is fun to watch these boys wrestle, it is great competition, and Coach Hanley and Coach Garner do a phenomenal job with them," said Burt.
