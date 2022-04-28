Nothing says, “spring has sprung” quite like a pint of farm fresh strawberries sitting on the countertop. Strawberries (like most fruits and vegetables) are “nutrient dense.” With folate, fiber, and high levels of Vitamin C and only about 10 calories per ounce, they pack a lot of bang for our caloric buck! Ounce for ounce, strawberries actually have more Vitamin C than many citrus fruits.
When shopping for strawberries, look for plump berries with a bright red color and a fresh green cap. Better yet, pack up the family and go to a local U-Pick. You’ll get to spend the day outdoors and get the freshest berries available. Fresh strawberries are highly perishable. Don’t wash or remove the caps until you’re ready to eat them, and plan on using or preserving within a few days. Rinse in cool water when you are ready to use.
The easiest way to preserve berries (and to make sure your money doesn’t go to waste!) is freezing. After rinsing berries and removing tops, simply spread them in a single layer on a cookie sheet and place in the freezer for several hours. If you think you’ll use the berries sliced, go ahead and slice as you prefer before freezing. You can work in batches if you don’t have enough freezer space. Once the berries are completely frozen, slide them into a Ziploc bag or other airtight, freezer-safe container. Remove as much air as possible, then label with date and contents.
Fresh strawberries are a great way to add bright flavor and color to a lunchtime salad. They are also a wonderful lunchbox addition or afterschool treat. Frozen strawberries can be used in your favorite baking recipes or tossed into a smoothie. One of my favorite ways to use frozen berries is in overnight oats. If you’re unfamiliar, overnight oats are a no-cook method of preparing oatmeal. It’s very easy and great for prepping a whole week of breakfasts at once!
Here’s my general recipe—it’s easy to adapt to what you have on hand. In a sealable container (e.g. mason jar with lid), combine equal parts oats and milk (I usually do ½ cup each). Sometimes I will also add a scoop of canned pumpkin at this step, to boost the fiber and make sure I’m getting enough vegetables. Top the oatmeal with 1-2 tsp. honey, a dash of cinnamon, a handful of frozen berries, and some chopped pecans. Store in the fridge overnight (or up to 5 days). When ready to serve, empty into a bowl and heat in the microwave for a minute or so. Add a splash of fresh milk if you want, and enjoy a filling and easy breakfast!
For more information on nutrition and healthy living, contact UGA Extension in Banks County: 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website.
Information adapted from UGA Extension and USDA MyPlate.
