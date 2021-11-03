(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was written by Tim Morse and printed in the Georgia Dugout Club Preview and reprinted with permission).
Former Banks County superintendent Stan Davis will be inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Coaching Hall of Fame on Dec. 10 at the annual Coaches Convention.
When Davis, a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, received the call that he would be inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, the legendary coach, teacher and administrator was surprised.
“Obviously, it is a huge tribute to be selected for the hall of fame,” he said. “I think back on all the names and faces that are attached to this award — players, assistant coaches, administrators, parents, and community leaders and I wish there was some way to recognize everyone. The Georgia Dugout Club has had a huge impact on baseball in the state of Georgia and to be selected in this group of esteemed coaches is a true honor.”
Davis’ coaching career was a short but effective one. The Bowdon High School coach averaged more than 21 wins per season during his tenure from 1991-2003. His resume includes 10 region playoff appearances. His teams finished in the quarterfinals five times (1997, ’98, ’99, 2001 and ’02) and semifinals four times ('97, ’98, ’01 and ’02). He guided three of his teams to state runner-up finishes in 1998, 2001 and 2002.
He was named Region Coach of the Year four times and Class 1A Coach of the Year in 2002. His teams were always ranked in the Top 10 of the high school polls and he ended with a career record of 275-103.
He also coached on Dwight Hostetler’s football staff for seven seasons and helped the Red Devils to 7 state playoff appearances which included three semifinal trips, one state runner-up finish and a state championship in 1992.
Davis later became an administrator in Carroll County before serving as assistant superintendent in Hart County from 2008-2012. He later served as the associate superintendent in Carroll County from 2013-2014 and superintendent at Banks County Schools for five years before retiring in 2019.
“Stan was one of the most innovative guys I’ve ever been around in how he conducted practice,” said current Temple High School assistant Ryan Zaideman who coached under Davis at Bowdon. “He was doing multiple stations (in practice) before it became popular. He was always thinking outside the box, and he was certainly one of the best in the business at developing players. He spent hours in the offseason developing guys, doing rep after rep. He was very meticulous and very detailed in how he pushed and challenged his players.
“He not only wanted the best for his players but for his coaches as well. I would not be where I am today had it not been for him.”
Zaideman, Jay Sneddon, Mark Huggins, Andy Michione, Jonathan Ghastley, Ralph Sanders, Mike Striplin, Ken Webb, Jeff Herren, Larry Weaver and Jon Bilon are some of Davis’ former assistants. Some of his former players to turned into coaches include Chris Brown, Chuck Robinson, Mark Huggins, Tyler Meigs, Stephen Mitchell, Evan Hochstetler (football), Nic Jones (football), Clarence Prothro and Weaver.
“Coaching at Bowdon was a very special time for me,” Davis said. “I was very inspired to watch a group of kids learn to take on challenges both mentally and physically while doing it with a sense of commitment and pride that impacted our community. It was amazing to watch them come together as a team and work to succeed. I was honored to be a part of the players’ lives — watching them grow into young men.
"The baseball field served not only as a place to compete but as an extended classroom for all of us to learn how to build integrity, work ethics, honesty, selfishness, tenacity for success and friendship. It was a unique time in my life. A time I will cherish forever.”
