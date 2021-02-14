Madison Adams, a sophomore at Banks County High School, recently participated in the National Virtual Tournament hosted by Refuge Archery at the Banks County High School. She placed second at the S3DA State Archery Competition in the "Young Adult Female Open." Her score got several colleges' attention and she received scholarship offers from Union College and the University of Montevallo.
Adams shot a perfect round of a 150 with 24 X's in the S3DA National Tournament. Her national ranking will post in April, which will open up even more scholarship offers.
Adams has already earned the following titles: S3DA 2nd place State Title, Regional 2nd Place, 1 Regional 3rd Place Titles, and Banks County 4-H and placed 2nd at the State Indoor Event.
Adams participated in S3DA (Scholastic 3-D Archery) and is a member of the Refuge Archery program. She has been shooting archery since she was 4-years-old, and it is quite evident in her experience is bringing lots of attention to the rising archery star.
Banks County was also well represented, with the following archers making the state podium.
•Tanner Foster, Young Adult Male Open, 1st Place.
•Grant English, Young Adult Male Recurve, 1st Place.
•Cody Ayers, Youth Male Open, 3rd Place.
•Reagen Ferguson, Youth Female Open, 2nd place.
•Brett English, Eagle Male Recurve, 1st Place.
•Logan Ferguson, Eagle Female Open, 1st Place.
•Nova Aguilar, Eagle Female Open, 3rd Place.
•Carson Holloway, Jr. Eagle Male Open, 1st Place.
Foster and English also received scholarship offers from Union College and the University of Montevallo.
