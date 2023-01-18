The the bridge over State Route 59 over the Hudson River has been re-opened. Construction on the replacement bridge began on January 7, 2022, and was scheduled to be completed by January 31, 2023.
The road leading up to the bridge had been closed to traffic for the past 12 months and motorists had to be detoured during construction.
