Steve Nichols has been named Banks County 911/EMA director following the resignation of Deidra Moore.
Moore has resigned following 22 years of service to Banks County. Her resignation is effective as of Nov. 1.
She was recognized at the Oct. 26 meeting of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
“You have done a marvelous job,” commissioner Sammy Reece said. “We appreciate you.”
Moore has taken a job in the private sector.
Nichols, will retain his current salary, as well as receiving a $11,505 stipend. He will also continue to be fire chief for Banks County.
The BOC agreed to name Nichols 911/EMA director following a 45-minute closed session to discuss personnel at the BOC meeting.
In other action at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved a motion for administrative leave for Richard Brooks, without pay.
•accepted the resignation of Moore as 911/EMA director, effective Nov. 1
•agreed for fire department employee Scottie Mathis to go to a five-day work week.
•agreed for the human relations department to seek a deputy 911 director.
•agreed to the move forward with the required five-year Hazard Mitigation Plan Update required by the EMA. The action came with approval for Lux Mitigation to handle the update at a cost of $22,000, to be paid for with a grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.