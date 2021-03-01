A storage building in Alto was totally destroyed in a fire on Feb. 26.
The Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale Fire Department responded to 158 Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, on a reported single family structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a storage building approximately 660 square feet fully involved with exposure to a residence.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the exposure was protected against fire damage. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department.
The storage building was listed as a total loss. Several lawn equipment units were also damaged and or destroyed by the fire that was placed near the building.
