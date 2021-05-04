The heavy rains and storm that passed through Banks County Monday and Tuesday led to minor roof damage on several homes, trees down and power lines down. No injures had been reported as of press time.
Trees were reported down are on the following roads: Garland White Road, Rock Springs Road, Wynn Lake Road and McCoy Bridge Road.
"Please continue to report damages to 706-677-1234 and dial 9-1-1 if you have any emergency," 9-1-1 director Deidra Moore states. "This was a fast moving line that the radar didn't hit on but that is uncommon, please be sure to register for Swift911 by texting 99538 to Swift911 so that you are made aware when a warning is issued."
