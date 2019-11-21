Dugar Strickland will host the fourth Friday Night “pickin and grinning” on Friday, Nov. 22, in the StonePath Church Fellowship Hall featuring Crystal River, Rivers Edge and other pickers and singers.
The meal will begin at 6 p.m. and the singing will begin at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
