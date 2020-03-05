Brittany Bryan from the Piedmont Athens Regional speakers bureau was the speaker recently for Mended Hearts chapter 171 of North Georgia , Commerce. She spoke about the leading causes and symptoms of strokes. Stroke is a leading cause of disability She said that 80 percent of strokes can be prevented.
She said to look for signs of a stroke, which include:
B. Balance lost
E. Eyesight loss
F. Facial drooping
A. Arm weakness
S. Speech difficulty
T. Time to call 911
“Time is crucial in getting help,” she said.
Mended hearts is a support group for heart patients and their families or caretakers. The group meets the third Monday of each month except June at 7 p.m. in the conference room of Northridge Medical Center.
For more information call President Doug Bridges at 706 3384237
