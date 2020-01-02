On Thursday, Dec. 26, at 5:44 p.m. units from Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 1630 Highway 164, Commerce on a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival units found a single-family residence heavily involved with fire. A quick attack was made of the fire and it was confined to the residence of origin. The occupants were home at the time of the fire. One female was checked on the scene for injuries and released from EMS review.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Banks County Fire Department and the Georgia State Fire Marshalls Office and has been ruled arson. A 50-year-old female was taken into custody at the scene and is currently held at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office/Jail with pending charges.
No other injuries were reported.
