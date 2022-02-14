An old chicken house converted to hold show cows and pigs was caught fire after a brush fire was reported in the area on Feb. 10. All of the animals were reported with no injuries reported.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 672 Union Hill Road, Homer, on a reported brush and woods fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large brush fire that had consumed the old chicken house.
"Attention was quickly given to the removing the cows and pigs from the structure to a safe location," fire chief Steve Nichols states. "All animals were removed with no injuries noted."
Nichols adds, "The Fire was attacked and exposures to other structures were covered to minimize the spread of fire. The Fire was contained and no other injuries were noted."
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Banks County Fire Department Investigations.
"At this point, it appears accidental but a near by burn barrel and ash dumping can not be ruled out," Nichols said.
Assistance was received from Habersham County, Franklin County, Georgia Forestry, and Homer fire departments.
