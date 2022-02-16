The "Be Pro Be Proud" Mobile Workshop, a 40-foot rig that showcases numerous technical professions through gamified simulators, visited Banks County High School CTAE students on Friday, January 28.
The Mobile Workshop allowed students the opportunity to gauge their interest, skills and aptitude for various technical careers.
Career Technical Agricultural Education (CTAE) students in the Banks County School District had the opportunity to “Join the Movement” and be connected to training and potential employers that are in need of new employees to replenish the diminishing workforce in various professions.
Participating partners were: Kubota Industrial Equipment and Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, North Georgia Technical College, Workforce Strategies Group LLC
WorkSource Georgia Mountains and the Banks County Chamber of Commerce.
The initiative’s gamified stations allowed students to see what it’s like to get behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, assemble a PVC pipe, analyze human anatomy through augmented reality, bind metal through a virtual welding experience and test hand-eye coordination through an engaging skills challenge.
Since 2020, Be Pro Be Proud has hosted more than 15,000 visitors on the Mobile Workshop, across 40 cities and 90 tour stops. WorkSource Georgia Mountains funded the visit for the students as a part of the regional workforce development efforts of the Regional Manufacturing Sector Strategy.
Banks County High School’s decision to invite Be Pro Be Proud to their campus add the school district to a growing number of communities that see the opportunity for the students to have high-tech, high-earning careers without going into debt. In revitalizing the professional workforce, the state of Georgia’s economy will continue to grow, and communities will be stronger and more prosperous.
Be Pro Be Proud Georgia is a statewide workforce development initiative working out of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers. Through partnerships with state agencies, local industry, and higher education entities, Be Pro Be Proud is effectively working to replenish the professional workforce that has been experiencing a drastic decline
To view upcoming tour dates, visit https://www.beprobeproudga.org/.
Be Pro Be Proud Georgia, an initiative started by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, is leading the movement to bring a new generation of pride, progress, and professionals to Georgia’s skilled workforce.
The Regional Manufacturing Sector Strategy collaborates with stakeholders in the WorkSource Georgia Mountains Region to align education and workforce training programs with the needs of manufacturing business.
WorkSource Georgia Mountains (WSGM), under the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, administers the federally funded Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program, which along with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), encourages sector strategies.
