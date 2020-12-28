Banks County students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Teachers will return to work on Monday, Jan. 4.
There are approximately 100 students who have opted to begin or continue online instruction.
“We are monitoring the data regarding the virus daily,” superintendent Ann Hopkins states. “I hope that we will be able to continue in-person instruction through the remainder of the year. The virus spread in our area has increased. In an effort to keep everyone safe and stop the spread of the virus, we will strongly encourage wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.”
Hopkins said two factors are considered when deciding whether to close school and change over to “virtual” learning.
“The first factor is the transmission within the school,” she said. “Through contact tracing and the assistance of the Department of Health, we can identify if the students with a particular facility are spreading the virus to one another of if the virus is from outside of the school as family members may transmit to the students. This is not an exact science, but we are able to somewhat determine how rampant the spread is within the school facilities. The other factor that determines our status is the available personnel. We must have the staff members healthy or available substitutes working to continue to have face-to-face instruction.”
Teachers are planning lessons far in advance in order to prepare in the event students, classes or the system must move to remote instruction.
“Because we have many students without Internet access, our teachers and technology department have been downloading materials to USB drives,” Hopkins says. “Our transportation department delivers these items, along with meals prepared by the nutrition staff, to those who are in quarantine. It has been a team effort. The men and women who work for this school system love these students and this community and have continued to go above and beyond to try to make things work for everyone.”
Hopkins said the goal will remain to “keep our students and staff safe and healthy.”
“Our staff is not only working hard to educate the children but also to provide them with some sense of normalcy during this pandemic,” she says.
