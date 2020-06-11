Banks County students are scheduled to return to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 7, with health guidelines in place to address concerns with the spread of COVID-19. Schools shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus.
“As of now, we are planning to return to school for live and in-person instruction on August 7,” superintendent Ann Hopkins stated. “Most of you have seen the guidelines that have been released regarding returning to school. I know there are many opinions concerning the guidance, but please remember it is guidance and not a mandate. We have studied this guidance and have been in communication with state and local officials about what is practicable and achievable for Banks County. We are going to take every precaution possible to keep everyone safe while returning to in-person instruction. Below are some of the practices we will utilize and will communicate to students, parents, and our community.”
•Student and staff temperatures will be taken daily. Those with temperatures above the CDC recommendations (100.4) will not be allowed to remain on the bus or at school.
•Hand sanitizer will be provided frequently during the day. Hand washing opportunities will be scheduled at various times during the day.
•Students and staff may wear a mask if they wish to bring one from home.
•Meals will be served in the classroom or in the cafeteria with fewer students.
•Recess and other non-structured times (class changes) will be staggered.
•Nonessential visitors and activities will be limited.
•Sanitation/cleaning will continue to be a priority for all areas, including school buildings, buses, and athletic facilities.
•All students and employees must stay home and are asked to self-report if they have COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
•Guidance from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) will be followed for school athletics.
Hopkins stated, “This information is fluid and is dependent upon the spread of the virus in our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate changes to our plans as soon as possible, if necessary.”
As for open houses at the schools, virtual open house opportunities will be offered for most students. Those students in transition grades will have a scheduled opportunity to visit the school. Principals will provide information on these schedules closer to the opening of the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.