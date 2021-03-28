Katelyn Suggs has been named HOSA's (Future Health Professionals) Vice President of Officer Relations for Georgia.
Suggs campaigned against applicants from all over the state. Before qualifying, Suggs participated in a state test and interview. Her results then qualified her to campaign for one of the three vice president positions, held at HOSA's State Leadership Conference in Atlanta, March 4-6. Candidates used social media to campaign for their positions. They also contacted local chapters across the state to introduce themselves and foster support.
Katelyn will participate in the International Leadership Conference in Orlando in June. Conference attendees will coordinate and conduct the State Officer Training and Officer Jump Start in Atlanta in July. She will also attend a national conference in Washington, D.C., in the Fall and the State Fall Leadership Rally in Atlanta in October, and the State Leadership Conference in March 2022. Suggs will also assist with multiple Georgia HOSA chapters and help them increase their support and membership.
Club sponsor and Healthcare science teacher Nikki Jones stated, "Katelyn is one of the most dedicated and hardworking students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. When she sets her mind to something, she will do whatever she needs to do to get it done. Her drive and determination are amazing. She is going to do great things for our Georgia HOSA program."
Suggs is currently a junior at Banks County High School and is one of the first-ever to represent HOSA at the school's state level. Her goals are to attend college upon graduation and become a Pediatric Oncologist. Her biggest passion for HOSA includes inspiring others to become part of the program and use high school as a stepping stone for her future.
