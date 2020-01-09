Anthony Sullivan, 295 Sycamore Street, Homer, was sentenced to serve eight years in prison and pay restitution on charges of theft of services.
Sullivan, who was charged with three counts of theft of services, was also ordered to pay $444,666 restitution and given 12 years probation.
He was sentenced in Banks County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.