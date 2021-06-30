One of the most common calls I have received in the early part of this summer has been about swarms of millipedes that come out after rains to litter patios or get into homes. While millipedes do not cause any harm, sweeping them up every time it rains can be quite a nuisance.
If they do make it into your home, they typically die within a couple hours as they dry out rather quickly. Using insecticides around the home has limited affect on millipedes as they do not survive very long indoors anyway, does nothing to amend the source, and must still be cleaned up.
The best solution is to locate the source, millipedes love moisture and typically live under piles of leaves, rocks, wood piles, and anything else that has a small void underneath and always stays wet. One of the most common culprits I have located at homes in the past 2 years has been small voids underneath sidewalks or driveways.
These are caused by the ground settling years after a pad is poured, leaving a small gap that is perfect for millipedes to live and breed in. remediating these habitats is the number one thing to curb the number of crawlies that emerge with every rainfall. If you are having trouble locating the source of the millipedes, use a flashlight just after dark on a damp evening. Look for them emerging from their homes.
Once the source is located, the best solution is to change the location to be dryer and less inviting for millipedes. Many times, it as simple as removing a pile of limbs, cleaning up leaf litter, or moving items laying on the ground. If the culprit is a void underneath a sidewalk or driveway, it is recommended to fill with dirt, using a broom handle or other tool to pack the dirt tight underneath to remove the void.
If millipedes are entering your home, it is usually through window and door frames that are no longer tight or have damaged weather stripping. These can be easily fixed to help keep millipedes as well as other insects out of your home. Small cracks in foundations and crawl spaces are some other entry points commonly used by millipedes. Using these simple and affordable tips can help you control millipede problems around the home without spending money on pesticides.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at (706) 677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
