The Summer Reading Program for the Banks County Public Library will be held May 20-July 17.
The theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."
The program schedule includes the following:
•Friday, June 3, 10:30 a.m., ventriloquist Marc Griffiths.
•Monday, June 6, 2 p.m., magician Keith Harnock.
•Monday, June 13, 2 p.m., Talewise Science.
•Monday, June 20, 2 p.m., juggler Todd Key.
•Monday, June 27, 2 p.m., Magic Debbie.
Free admission to all shows.
